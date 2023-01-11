L’Oréal Pakistan Announces the Launch of L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan

L’Oreal Pakistan continues its mission to create avenues and opportunities for women in Pakistan with the establishment of L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan (LPIP).

LPIP is set to launch in early 2023, with the zealous vision of providing affordable, professional certified trainings to both existing and aspiring women hairdressers.

The institute aims to explore the undiscovered potential of the hairdressing community of Pakistan and provide ambitious women with a platform to kickstart their careers.

L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan aims to partner with women-centric NGOs and organizations to identify underprivileged women, who have the passion but lack resources and direction, LPIP envisions acting as a platform where these women overcome this major barrier.

The training program will offer women free-of-cost professional hairdressing education that would help them to embark on their journey of financial independence.

The beauty company strongly believes in and advocates the importance of economic mobility and financial independence for women in Pakistan and strives to create extensive opportunities that would help pave the way to their success.

Commenting on the launch, Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director L’Oréal Pakistan, said, “At L’Oréal, equal opportunity is etched into our DNA. We believe it is essential for women to be given the opportunity to access the right education, training and opportunities enabling them to assume an active role in the economy in order to sustainably move towards a world that is equitable, diverse, and inclusive.”

“Through the launch of LPIP we look to continue to provide the right platforms to women to pursue their ambition and achieve financial independence,” he added.

LPIP will offer six months of a focused curriculum that covers hairdressing and inculcates business acumen along with on-ground practical training through internships.

L’Oréal Pakistan will be offering scholarships to 50% of the students per batch, fully funded by L’Oréal Pakistan. In addition to this, L’Oréal will also be facilitating job placements for all successful graduates and an opportunity to be recruited by Salon Expert salons.