Mysterious Uranium-Contaminated Package From Pakistan Reaches UK

The United Kingdom’s Police have made an announcement regarding an ongoing investigation into a package that was intercepted at London’s Heathrow Airport.

According to details, the package was discovered by border agents during a routine screening on December 29th and was found to contain a small amount of uranium.

The package was traced back to its origin in Pakistan and was reportedly transported on a flight from Oman. The package was part of a shipment of scrap metal.

It is not yet clear how the uranium ended up in the package, but officials are investigating whether this may have been caused by mishandling in Pakistan.

Despite the discovery of the potentially dangerous material, British Police have assured the public that the amount of contaminated material was minimal and has been assessed by experts to pose no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, it appears that there is no indication of a direct threat associated with the package.