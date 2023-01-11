Islamabad Gets Refillable Rainwater Wells to Address Water Scarcity

Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis has recently inaugurated a rainwater well in Islamabad’s sector H-8/2 to combat the growing water shortage in the federal capital.

Reportedly, 100 will be developed at various locations in Islamabad, of which 60 are fully operational and 40 are under construction.

The wells have been made in areas where rainwater accumulates for 12-14 hours and has saved over 1 million gallons of water so far. They are also equipped with flow meters that help gauge the levels of groundwater. Chairman CDA ordered the relevant officials for the periodic maintenance of the rechargeable wells.

In a separate move to overcome water scarcity, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is planning to develop the missing link of the main water supply line near the Shah Allah Ditta reservoir to supply uninterrupted water to Sectors G-13 and G-14, since their residents are at the mercy of costly water tankers.

According to reports, the water supply line is spread over 14 km, with 10 km of it built by CDA, while the remaining 2 km will be built by FGEHA in a year.