Pakistan Registers First Win in Four-Nation Women’s Football Cup

By Ayna Dua | Published Jan 11, 2023 | 9:10 pm

Pakistan’s women’s football team secured a 1-0 victory against Comoros in the first match of the Four-Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan locked horns with Comoros in their first game of the Four-Nation Cup being held in Saudi Arabia. The match, which took place at the Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium, saw a tense first half with both teams unable to score.

However, Pakistan managed to break the deadlock in the second half when Anmol Hira scored a goal in the 89th minute of the match. The game ended with Pakistan leading by 1-0.

With this, Pakistani women have secured their second consecutive international victory since FIFA lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation last year. Pakistan women’s football team won its first game against Maldives by a convincing margin of 7-0 after a comeback in SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 in Nepal.

Pakistan will face Mauritius in their next game of the Four-Nation Cup on Sunday at Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium.

