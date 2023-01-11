Pakistani Stars Dominated ICC Women’s Player of the Month Awards in 2022

Pakistan women dominated the ICC Player of the Month Awards in 2022 claiming three out of 12 awards. Tuba Hassan, Nida Dar, and Sidra Ameen helped Pakistan bag the second-most number of awards following Australia.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Says He Will Never Respect Fixers Like Mohammad Amir

Pakistan women’s cricket saw significant progress in the last year in terms of individual performances which ended up placing Pakistani women second on the list of Player of the Month awards.

Tuba Hassan won her first Player of the Month Award in May 2022 for her outstanding performance on her debut against Sri Lanka. In October, Nida Dar stood out with her all-round show in the Asia Cup including a match-winning outing against India which paved her way to claim the Player of the Month Award. The last one for Pakistan came when Sidra Ameen exhibited a brilliant batting performance in the home series against Ireland in November.

With this, Pakistani women were only behind Australian players who ended up winning four awards in 2022. New Zealand, India, and South Africa bagged an award each while English players won two out of 12.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Keen to Meet India’s Jay Shah to Discuss Asia Cup 2023

Here’s the list of ICC Women Players of the Month for 2022: