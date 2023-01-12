Apple Watch Could Be Banned in USA Due to Allegedly Copying Features

Apple has been found guilty of infringing several patents belonging to a medical tech company, Masimo. As a result, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) will consider banning the import of Apple Watches Series 6 and above.

The history between the two companies dates back to before the release of the first Apple Watch when Apple sought to collaborate with Masimo.

However, Masimo’s CEO claims that the meeting was actually used by Apple to poach certain employees and extract information and expertise on certain Masimo products, specifically the modern blood oxygen sensor technology used in hospitals. After the meeting, Apple did in fact hire Masimo’s chief medical officer.

In 2020, Masimo filed a lawsuit against Apple for infringing on 10 different Masimo patents and requested a ban on Apple Watch sales in the US. While the court has made its decision, the USITC will make the final decision and will closely examine Apple’s pulse oximeter and its implementation, determining whether or not Apple used Masimo’s trade secrets to develop the mobile technology.

The USITC operates independently from the court, so it may reach a different conclusion. It is also worth mentioning that the USITC may not necessarily ban the Apple Watch 6 from imports, even if the Cupertino giant is found guilty.

It is quite possible that Apple will only be ordered to pay damages or face some other sort of penalty since the final decision lies with the USITC.

Legal matters such as these always take an eternity to unfold, so it may be a while before we get to hear how Apple will make up for the lawsuit.