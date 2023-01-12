Pakistan Placed in Tough Group E for Women’s 2024 Olympic Football Asian Qualifiers

Pakistan women’s football team has been drawn alongside Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Tajikistan in Group E of the first round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Women in Green will need to finish as the group winners in order to progress to the second round of the qualifiers, where they will join the five highest-rated teams, South Korea, China, Australia, Japan, and North Korea. Only two teams from Asia will qualify for the mega-event next year.

The first round of Asian qualifiers is set to be played between 3-11 April at one venue, with each team in the group facing each other once. The venue for the qualifiers is still to be announced.

Pakistan’s arch-rivals, India, are placed in Group G alongside Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, as they look to make it to the second round of the qualifiers.

Pakistan women’s football team are currently taking part in a four-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia, where they won their first match 1-0 against Comoros. They will face Mauritius on 15 January and Saudi Arabia on 19 January as they look to win the tournament.

The Green Shirts recently made a comeback to international football after a gap of 8 years as they took part in the SAFF Women’s Championships. While Pakistan lost their opening two encounters, they defeated the Maldives by 7-0 to finish the tournament on a high.

