Potential Outbreak of Fatal Bacterial Infection Looms Over Pakistan

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued a warning about a potential outbreak of Diphtheria in Pakistan.

An advisory has been issued to provinces, instructing them to stay alert for the potential outbreak.

The bacterial disease is life-threatening, and the number of cases increases between November and February.

In 2022, the NIH reported 26 cases of this bacterial disease. The concerned institutions must take measures to spot the cases and monitor them to curb the spread of Diphtheria.

The disease is contagious and can spread from person to person, usually through coughing, sneezing, touching, and even touching the clothes of the infected person.

The incubation period of this disease varies from two to five days and can be diagnosed by a PCR test. The NIH further warned that infected persons must be immediately isolated.

The NIH also confirmed the presence of a new sub-variant of the coronavirus, known as XBB, in the country for the last three months.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) is monitoring the coronavirus situation in the country, and a member of the Sindh Corona Taskforce has urged people to wear facemasks and avoid public gatherings.