Pakistan Confirms India’s Participation in West Asia Baseball Cup in Islamabad

The Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) has confirmed the participation of India in the upcoming West Asia Baseball Cup, scheduled in Pakistan.

As per the details, the championship will begin on January 26 at the Sports Complex arena in the federal capital, Islamabad, and will last six days.

PBF President, Fakhar Ali Shah, told the media that the Indian federation has accepted the invitation after getting permission from the government.

Fakhar also confirmed that the players, who will participate, have submitted the required traveling documents to Pakistan Consulate in New Delhi.

The PBF President stated that they had contacted the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad to assist the Indian team in obtaining visas and getting the NOC.

Fakhar also expressed pleasure over the development and said, “India’s inclusion in the championship will add more attraction to the competition.”

It is worth noting that besides the home side and India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Palestine, and Afghanistan will be competing in the six-day event.

The Bangladesh team will arrive in Lahore and then travel by road to Islamabad, while the federation will also ensure the team’s timely arrival.

Fakhar also thanked Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, for providing support in organizing the international event.

“We are planning to make the signals available to all sports channels, free of cost. But showing baseball live is a job of a professional company, the services of which will be hired by the federation,” Fakhar added.