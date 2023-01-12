Saudi Arabia Reportedly Takes Over WWE

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 12, 2023 | 12:49 pm

Several reports are circulating over social and electronic media, claiming that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has officially acquired one of the most popular wrestling companies, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

According to details, Vince McMohan, who owns the majority of the shares, has sold the company to PIF, thereby removing WWE from the stock market and making it a private business.

ALSO READ

If the reports are true, WWE that has major broadcasting deals with US media houses, can play a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and end oil dependency.

On the other hand, some completely reject the reports of Saudi acquisition, stating that WWE is currently exploring its bids and will make the announcement later.

ALSO READ

Soon after news regarding the Saudi takeover broke out, a number of reports suggested, without revealing any names, that some of the top stars of the wrestling company are planning to quit if the deal becomes official.

It is also worth pointing out that five days after McMahon came back on the Board of Directors, his daughter Stephanie McMahon, announced her resignation as Co-CEO and Chairperson of WWE.

Salman Ahmed

lens

Anmol Baloch Looks Gorgeous as Ever on Her Birthday [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Housing Project for NHA Employees on the Cards
Read more in proproperty
close
>