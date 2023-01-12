UAE Has One of The Most Powerful Passports in The World: Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has been ranked the 15th most powerful passport in the world, while the Pakistani passport was placed 106th in the latest Henley Passport Index 2023.

The index takes into account the visa-free and visa-on-arrival access of 199 passports to around 227 travel destinations. UAE passport holders have access to a whopping 178 out of 228 destinations either with a visa on arrival or without a visa.

In contrast, Pakistani passport holders can access only 35 travel destinations with a visa on arrival or without a visa.

It is important to note that the UAE passport has made significant improvement recently, it was ranked 62nd most powerful in 2006, 21st in 2018, and 15th in 2022, retaining the same position this year.

Interestingly, it is the most powerful in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and even overall Arab countries.

Some of the countries that UAE nationals have visa-free access to include Saudi Arabia, France, Greece, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, they can get visas on arrival in the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, New Zealand, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Iran.

As far as the top-three most powerful passports are concerned, Japan sits at the top with 193 visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel destinations, Singapore, and South Korea share the second spot with 192 travel destinations each, and Germany as well as Spain sits at 4th rank with 190 travel destinations each.