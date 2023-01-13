NEPRA Allows K-Electric to Raise Quarterly Electricity Tariff By Up to Rs. 4.5 Per Unit

Announcing its decision on the petition filed by the federal government, NEPRA has adjusted the tariff of K-Electric under the head of the Uniform Tariff Policy.

Across Pakistan, electricity users are charged an equal or ‘uniform’ tariff, per the rules and regulations of the government and NEPRA. Individual distribution companies cannot unilaterally make any changes. All such petitions undergo a public hearing and scrutiny prior to approval; a public hearing on this petition was conducted on 27th December 2022.

Per NEPRA’s decision, the approved uniform quarterly tariff adjustments will be applicable to KE customers for a period of 4 months from January 2023 to April 2023 to be applied to the consumption for the months of October, November, December 2022, and January 2023 after notification from the federal government. For bills already issued in January 2023, the adjustments will be billed in the following month.

As per the decision, category-wise application of the 4th quarterly adjustment is as follows:

Residential consumers with consumption up to 300 units (excluding lifeline customers) are to be charged Rs. 1.4874 per unit whereas residential consumers with consumption above 300 units are to be charged Rs. 3.2116 per unit. All other categories are to be charged Rs. 4.4547 per unit.