New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive All Praise for Security Arrangements in Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive, David White, has expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements for the Test and ODIs series in Pakistan.

In a video message, David stated that the series is historic for the visiting side as they were treated so well during the nearly month-long tour.

The Chief Executive went on to say that the Black Caps are having a fantastic time in the sub-continent country, praising both the arrangements and the standard of cricket.

David further added that they came with full confidence because they had a lot of discussions with the teams that toured Pakistan in the recent past.

David stated that NZC enjoys a close relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) since they became a full member of the ICC at the same time.

“We always had a close working relationship, the teams get along very well they compete very hard on the field, and we’ve had great fixtures over the years,” he said.

He also lauded Pakistan’s efforts in restoring peace in the country, saying the international community has a lot of confidence now in the security provisions.

David expressed hope that the sport of cricket will now continue fully in Pakistan and that other cricketing nations will also tour with a lot of confidence.

It is worth noting that it is the first time in the last 20 years that New Zealand tour Pakistan. They have played two-match Test series, which ended in a draw. Both sides have played two ODIs, with the last one will take place today.