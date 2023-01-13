Former Bowling Coach Backs Babar Azam to Continue as Pakistan Captain

Former pacer, Aaqib Javed, has advised the new PCB management to strengthen the bench rather than change the captain of the national team.

Speaking in an interview, Aaqib said that Pakistan is not ready for a captaincy change, and the newly appointed committee should focus on players’ development.

Responding to a question regarding appointing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test captain, Aaqib said, “I wonder who is suggesting appointing different captains for different formats.”

Aaqib added that the return of Sarfaraz to the side and his performance is a positive sign but it does not mean shaking the whole structure of the team.

The 50-year-old stated that captaining the side in all three-format is indeed a tough task to handle not only for the captain but also for the coach.

Aqib added that Pakistan has no Test match in the upcoming eight months and the rumors of changes in captaincy look like an agenda.

“Sometimes we want to be Australia, sometimes we want to be England. First, learn from their success story,” the former pacer continued.

Citing the example of England’s journey to winning the ODI and T20 World Cup, Aaqib said that England worked hard after a poor performance in the 2015 World Cup.