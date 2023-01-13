PM Approves Special Allowance for Grade 1-16 Federal Ministry Employees

Prime Minister has approved a special dispensation allowance for grade 1 to 16 employees.

Sources told ProPakistani that the PM has approved special dispensation allowance for grade 1 to 16 employees working in federal ministries or divisions except for the employees of the President’s Secretariat public as well as personal and PM office public and internal.

The dispensations will be effective from January 1, 2023, and the Finance Division also notified the anomaly committee to address the issues arising from the implementation of this dispensation.

Federal government employees through their numerous unions and representatives have been agitating for improvement in the service structure of their cadres and have been seeking based financial amelioration. Most of the demands presented by these employees/organizations were seeking Parity with the benefits that have been granted by the Provincial governments.

They were demanding up-gradation for the post of lower division clerk and upper division clerk from BPS-09 to BPS-11 and BPS 11 to BPS 14.

They are also asking for a grant of two higher pay scales to employees in BPS 01 to 05 and a grant of one higher pay scale to employees in BPS 06 to BPS 16.

An agreement was concluded on 11-02-2021 between All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) and the Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs which inter-alia included the upgradation of posts on the pattern of the Government of KR All of the demands decided under the above agreement were conceded except the demands related to up-gradation, giving cause to continuous unrest and agitation among the employees.

Sources said that the Ministry of Finance has in-principle approval to grant to higher pay scale as a one-time dispensation to the incumbents in BPS-01 to BPS-05 if they have not availed of time scale under the Time Scale Policy,2022 However, their substantive pay scales will remain unchanged.

The incumbents in BPS-01 to BPS-05 will be granted one higher pay scale as a one-time dispensation if they have availed of the time scale under Time Scale Policy-2022. However, their substantive pay Kates will remain unchanged.

The incumbents in BPS-06 to 15 will be granted the next higher pay scale as a one-time dispensation if they have not availed time Scale under Time Scale Policy-2022. However, their substantive pay scales will remain unchanged.

The incumbents in BPS 6 to 15 who have already availed the benefit of time scale as per Time Scale Policy-2022 will only be granted one additional increment of their current pay scale as a one-time dispensation.

Employees in BPS-16 will be granted one additional increment as a one-time dispensation.

The Post of Lower Division Clerk will be upgraded from BPS 09 to BPS 11 and the upper Division Clerk from BPS-11 to 13 along with the incumbent as Recruitment Rules will be amended.

It Is further proposed that the above-mentioned special dispensation shall be subject to conditions such as the dispensation shall only be admissible to those Civil Servants of the Federal Government who are in BPS-01 to 16 (excluding Employees Paid out of Defense Estimates) and are in receipt of Disparity Reduction Allowances. This dispensation shall not be admissible to an employee whose current BPS Is 17 or above by whatsoever means.

One chance of grant of higher Timescale, admissible under Time Scale Policy-2022, shall be considered as lapsed In respect of employees who avail benefit under this dispensation.

This special dispensation shall not involve any upgradation of the posts except the pos. of UDC/WC.