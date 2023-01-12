IT Minister Inaugurates Pakistan’s First-Ever Digital School in Karachi’s Orangi Town

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque on Thursday inaugurated the first-ever digital school in the country in the Orangi Town area of Karachi.

The Government Girls’ Secondary School Raees Amrohi was adopted and renovated by Telecom Foundation Education System as the first-ever digital school in the country under the vision of transforming communities.

The Minister while addressing said that the first ever #digitalschool of Pakistan was opened in Orangi Town,an under-developed & under-served area of Karachi, where students, along with formal education, would also be provided training of market oriented computer & coding skills. pic.twitter.com/tqc12bYFon — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) January 12, 2023

The IT minister while speaking at the occasion said that the government was working with a futuristic vision of the development and prosperity of Pakistan and several measures particularly in information technology and telecommunication sectors were being taken in this regard.

He said that the school was opened in Orangi Town, an under-developed and under-served area of Karachi, where students, along with formal education, would also be provided training of market-oriented computer and coding skills to enable them to join the digital world and start earning well before completion of their secondary level education.

A campus of Virtual University was already working in the area and a modern IT lab was developed at Moulvi Abdul Haq School while CSS coaching classes would also begin in the next month, he said and vowed that steps would be taken to upgrade the digital school to a graduate level educational institute.

Haque said that work on Karachi IT Park had already been kicked off and completion of the project would generate thousands of employment opportunities for youth in the metropolis.

The Centre of Excellence at Karachi University, IT Incubation Centre, steps for the promotion of gaming and animation, and other considerate measures would further strengthen the IT infrastructure and human resources in the country, he said.

President and CEO of Telecom Foundation Zomma Mohiuddin while speaking at the occasion, expressed his commitment to the transformation of communities into digitally facilitated communities and said that students of the digital school will get training in digital courses and coding under the Google CS first program.

He said that Orangi Town was selected for the project due to its Human Development Index ranking and higher literacy rate and it would serve a large number of households in the underdeveloped area. Besides formal education and skill development, training will also be provided to students so that they could act as agents of change in their community, he said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the digital school by cutting the ribbon and also visited the IT lab and other sections of the School. The minister also distributed laptops among the students who secured top positions in board examinations while shields and appreciation certificates were also distributed.