5-Door Suzuki Jimny Officially Unveiled in India

By Waleed Shah | Published Jan 16, 2023 | 1:03 pm

Suzuki Jimny has a major cult following across the globe for its remarkable off-road capability, simple design, and charming personality.

With India being among its biggest markets, the Japanese carmaker has decided to capitalize on Jimny’s popularity by launching a more practical version.

Late last year, an Instagram reel showed a camouflaged test unit of the little 5-door off-roader on the scenic roads of Ladakh. Now, Suzuki has officially unveiled the new Jimny variant to major applause from its lovers.

The Jimny 5-Door is 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,720 mm tall, and it has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. It is 505 mm longer and its wheelbase is 340 mm longer than the three-door version. This means that it has more room for passengers or luggage.

It has a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 101 horsepower (hp) and 130 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The engine sends that power to the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the drive mode) via a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Other features include:

  • Two-wheel and four-wheel drive modes
  • Limited slip differential
  • Hill start assist
  • Parking sensors
  • Reverse Camera
  • ABS Brakes
  • Smart infotainment system
  • 6 airbags
According to India’s CarDekho, the expected price of Suzuki Jimny is INR 1 million (PKR 2.8 million) and INR 1.2 million (PKR 3.3 million). The SUV is expected to reach the dealerships in March 2023.


