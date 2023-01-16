Hundreds of Islamabad’s Govt Teachers Haven’t Got Their Salary for Nearly a Year

Nearly a year has passed since the computer teachers hired on a four-year contract in schools and colleges of Islamabad were last paid.

The teachers, who were appointed in 2018, have been left without compensation for their duties, despite their continued services.

In 2017, the Ministry of IT collaborated with the Universal Service Fund (USF) to build computer labs in 202 schools and colleges in Islamabad. The computer teachers were recruited after passing the test and interview stages.

In February 2022, the Ministry of Education took over the teachers’ contract and extended it for another three years, and announced that it will be renewed annually.

Despite this, the teachers have yet to receive their salaries, as the objections raised by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) have not been addressed by the Planning and Development (P&D) Wing for the last three months.

A budget for their salaries was approved by the Finance Ministry and given to the AGPR in August 2022, but so far, they have not been disbursed the salaries because AGPR’s objections remain unaddressed.

The teachers have warned that if this problem is not resolved immediately, they will be forced to take to the streets in protest as the lack of pay for these teachers has put them under a severe financial burden.