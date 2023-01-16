Lahore’s Temperature Drops Below Freezing Point for First Time in Years

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 16, 2023 | 1:18 pm

Pakistan is under the grip of a harsh cold wave. From Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), record-breaking temperatures have been recorded as mercury has dropped significantly.

According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, the temperature dropped to -0.4°C last night in Lahore, making it the first such occasion in several years.

ALSO READ

It must be noted here that this isn’t the lowest temperature for Lahore. Lahore’s lowest-ever temperature is -2.2°C that was recorded back in 1935.

On the other hand, Karachi is witnessing its coldest winter in decades. The provincial capital has experienced record-breaking temperatures this season on several occasions.

ALSO READ

On Sunday, Karachi woke up after witnessing its coldest night of this winter season. Mercury dipped to 0.7°C. This temperature was recorded in Malir Cantt.

Note here that these are record-breaking temperatures for Karachi for this winter season only. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 0°C back in 1934.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Shweta Tiwari’s Smooth Moves in New Viral Dance Challenge Go Viral [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA to Develop Master Plan for Rawalpindi District
Read more in proproperty
close
>