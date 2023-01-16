Lahore’s Temperature Drops Below Freezing Point for First Time in Years

Pakistan is under the grip of a harsh cold wave. From Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), record-breaking temperatures have been recorded as mercury has dropped significantly.
According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, the temperature dropped to -0.4°C last night in Lahore, making it the first such occasion in several years.
It must be noted here that this isn’t the lowest temperature for Lahore. Lahore’s lowest-ever temperature is -2.2°C that was recorded back in 1935.
On the other hand, Karachi is witnessing its coldest winter in decades. The provincial capital has experienced record-breaking temperatures this season on several occasions.
On Sunday, Karachi woke up after witnessing its coldest night of this winter season. Mercury dipped to 0.7°C. This temperature was recorded in Malir Cantt.
Note here that these are record-breaking temperatures for Karachi for this winter season only. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 0°C back in 1934.