Lahore’s Temperature Drops Below Freezing Point for First Time in Years

Pakistan is under the grip of a harsh cold wave. From Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), record-breaking temperatures have been recorded as mercury has dropped significantly.

According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, the temperature dropped to -0.4°C last night in Lahore, making it the first such occasion in several years.

ALSO READ UAE Launches Special Initiative for Low-Performing Students

It must be noted here that this isn’t the lowest temperature for Lahore. Lahore’s lowest-ever temperature is -2.2°C that was recorded back in 1935.

On the other hand, Karachi is witnessing its coldest winter in decades. The provincial capital has experienced record-breaking temperatures this season on several occasions.

ALSO READ OGRA Spokesperson Denies Fuel Shortage Rumors

On Sunday, Karachi woke up after witnessing its coldest night of this winter season. Mercury dipped to 0.7°C. This temperature was recorded in Malir Cantt.

Note here that these are record-breaking temperatures for Karachi for this winter season only. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 0°C back in 1934.