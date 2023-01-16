OGRA Spokesperson Denies Fuel Shortage Rumors

On Sunday, a representative for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) refuted media reports of fuel shortage in Pakistan. Imran Ghaznavi, a spokesman for OGRA, stated in a press release that there are sufficient gasoline and diesel supplies across the country.

He claimed that available petrol and diesel supplies are enough to last 17 and 32 days, respectively. He added that additional cargoes carrying 80,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of petrol and 90,000 MT of high-speed diesel (HSD) are at berth (outer anchorage).

Sufficient stocks of Petrol& Diesel are available across the country.OGRA strongly rebut the speculations on Petrol/diesel shortages.

Ghaznavi further said that the local refineries are also active and contributing to the need for petroleum products.

Fuel Prices

On Sunday, the federal government decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight, till January 31. At the previous fortnightly review, the federal government decreased the prices of all petroleum products.

The price of petrol was slashed by Rs. 10 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was decreased by Rs. 7.50 per liter. Therefore, the current price of petrol will remain at Rs. 214.80 per liter while the price of HSD will be Rs. 227.80 per liter.

Additionally, the federal government has increased the petroleum development levy on high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 2.50 per liter. It bears mentioning that OGRA had recommended a slight reduction in the price of high-speed diesel for the next fortnight.

However, instead of passing on the relief to the public, the government jacked up the petroleum development levy on HSD by Rs. 2.5 per liter to Rs. 35 per liter.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced stated on Sunday that there would be no change in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight. Time will tell if the government sticks to this claim.