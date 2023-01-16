Pakistani Bowler’s Mankad Sparks Controversy in U19 Women’s World Cup [Video]

Another Mankad incident occurred when Zaib-un-Nisa, a Pakistani bowler, run out Rwanda’s Shakila Niyomuhoza in the ongoing U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

As per the details, the incident took place in the 20th over of Rwanda’s innings, when Nisa dismissed Shakila for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end.

The batter left the crease before Zaib-un-Nisa bowled, but the Pakistani bowler was quick to notice and removed the bails before the point of release.

Nisa then appealed the move and Niyomuhoza was discovered outside the crease, so the umpire did not have to wait long before raising his finger.

Mankad by Zaibunnisa of Pakistan u19 women#U19T20WorldCup

Video credit @FanCode pic.twitter.com/BeqrFrFRt4 — Talent blasters (@TalentBlasters) January 15, 2023

Recently, in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), the Mankad controversy erupted, calling the game’s rules and spirit into question once more.

During the 27th match of the BBL, Melbourne Stars’ Adam Zampa attempted to Mankad Melbourne Renegades’ batter, Thomas Rogers.

The disagreement over the decision arose when the umpire ruled in favor of the non-striker despite Rogers being well outside his crease.

The Stars’ bowler appeal was overturned by the umpire because the leg-spinner’s bowling arm got past his head vertically and thus did not count as Mankad.

Law 41.16.1 of the MCC code says, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.”

“In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered,” the law reads.