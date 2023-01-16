Punjab University Gets New Vice Chancellor

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 16, 2023 | 4:51 pm

The Punjab University has officially appointed Engr. Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar as the Vice-Chancellor (VC). He has replaced Asghar Zaidi, who was appointed in November 2022.

Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar boasts over 30 years of experience. During his career, he served as Vice-Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council, VC Information Technology University, and Rector of National Textile University.

ALSO READ

He has also served as VC University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila and the University of Sahiwal. He has also served as VC Punjab University previously.

In recognition of his contribution to the field of Engineering and Technology, Engr. Niaz Ahmad was conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2015.

ALSO READ

On the other hand, Academic Staff Association (ASA) has expressed serious reservations over the appointment of Dr. Niaz Ahmad as the university’s VC.

They have claimed that Dr. Niaz Ahmad has been illegally appointed as the VC. They have threatened to protest and move to court against the appointment.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Nauman Ijaz Busts Some Moves With His Squad for Family Wedding [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

IHC Expands Eviction Authority for Landlords in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
close
>