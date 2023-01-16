Punjab University Gets New Vice Chancellor

The Punjab University has officially appointed Engr. Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar as the Vice-Chancellor (VC). He has replaced Asghar Zaidi, who was appointed in November 2022.

Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar boasts over 30 years of experience. During his career, he served as Vice-Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council, VC Information Technology University, and Rector of National Textile University.

ALSO READ Deadly Lung Infections Are Rising in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Engr. Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) –@DrNiazAhmadSI has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of the Punjab. pic.twitter.com/CG03nVT3YF — University of the Punjab (@PU_OfficialPK) January 16, 2023

He has also served as VC University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila and the University of Sahiwal. He has also served as VC Punjab University previously.

In recognition of his contribution to the field of Engineering and Technology, Engr. Niaz Ahmad was conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2015.

ALSO READ From Domestic Cricket to FIFA World Cup: The Inspirational Story of Fizza Abid

On the other hand, Academic Staff Association (ASA) has expressed serious reservations over the appointment of Dr. Niaz Ahmad as the university’s VC.

They have claimed that Dr. Niaz Ahmad has been illegally appointed as the VC. They have threatened to protest and move to court against the appointment.