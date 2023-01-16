Wasim Akram’s Eldest Son is Now a Professional MMA Fighter in USA

By Saad Nasir | Published Jan 16, 2023 | 12:33 pm

As the saying goes, like father like son, this may hold true in most cases, but for the legendary Pakistani fast bowler, Wasim Akram. Wasim, regarded as one of the finest pacers in the history of cricket, recently revealed that his eldest son, Tahmoor Akram, has decided to become a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

ALSO READ

Wasim revealed that Tahmoor is currently an amateur MMA fighter in the USA and recently had his first fight in the amateur circle. Wasim further revealed that he has no objection to Tahmoor pursuing his MMA career and if he wants to become a fighter then he must follow his heart.

The former national team captain stated that he has given his children the freedom to do what they want as they are capable enough of making their own life choices.

“I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must,” Wasim stated.

ALSO READ

“My son has been living in America, there is not much cricket there, anyway, I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must,” he further added.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel Crowned New Miss Universe [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

DOAM Discovers 38 New Archaeological Sites in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
close
>