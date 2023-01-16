Wasim Akram’s Eldest Son is Now a Professional MMA Fighter in USA

As the saying goes, like father like son, this may hold true in most cases, but for the legendary Pakistani fast bowler, Wasim Akram. Wasim, regarded as one of the finest pacers in the history of cricket, recently revealed that his eldest son, Tahmoor Akram, has decided to become a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Requests Son Ali Sethi to Pull Out of PSL 8 Anthem

Wasim revealed that Tahmoor is currently an amateur MMA fighter in the USA and recently had his first fight in the amateur circle. Wasim further revealed that he has no objection to Tahmoor pursuing his MMA career and if he wants to become a fighter then he must follow his heart.

The former national team captain stated that he has given his children the freedom to do what they want as they are capable enough of making their own life choices.

“I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must,” Wasim stated.

“My son has been living in America, there is not much cricket there, anyway, I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must,” he further added.