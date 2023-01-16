Najam Sethi Requests Son Ali Sethi to Pull Out of PSL 8 Anthem

Najam Sethi’s appointment as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not worked well for his son, the renowned musician, Ali Sethi. According to sources, Ali Sethi was roped in by the previous PCB management for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 anthem but the change in management has resulted in Ali Sethi losing out on the gig.

According to sources, Najam Sethi requested Ali Sethi to back out of the PSL 8 anthem soon after his appointment as the PCB chairman. Sources claim that the step was taken in order to avoid conflict of interest and any unnecessary controversy which might harm the reputation of the PCB chairman.

It is still unclear which artists will be awarded the contract for the PSL 8 anthem. Historically, PSL anthems have been one of the major talking points on social media each year. The previous four PSL anthems faced a lot of backlash initially, before being appreciated by the fans during the course of the PSL season.

Meanwhile, the venue for the opening ceremony of PSL 8 has also been under discussion recently. Initially, Multan was set as the venue for the opening ceremony and opening match of the tournament, but reports have claimed that PSL sponsors want the venue to be shifted to Karachi. The final decision regarding the matter will be made within the next week.

The eighth edition of the PSL is scheduled to commence on 13 February with the final set for 19 March. The official schedule of the tournament has still not been released despite the tournament being only under a month away.