PCB Takes U-Turn on PSL-Like Women’s League Yet Again

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has changed its mind about holding women’s league matches during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Najam Sethi-led PCB management committee has now decided to conduct the women’s league separately in the second half of the ongoing year.

According to media reports, PCB has allotted the window of September for the inaugural edition of the women’s league matches, while bidding will take place for five franchises.

Pakistani women cricketers including foreigners will participate in the league while the cricket board will also bring together international women’s organizations.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the management was interested in holding five women’s league matches as a test during the upcoming edition of PSL.

As per the development, as many as three franchises including Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will field women’s teams for the test run.

However, it was reported that the franchises will bear all the costs of the matches including players’ payments.

PCB said that in light of the experience of five matches, it would conduct the inaugural edition of the women’s league in September-October this year.

It was learned that initially, four to six teams will be contesting in the women’s league while all the teams will also be sold through open bidding.