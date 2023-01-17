NHA Board Okays Additional Rs. 408 Million for Urgent Rehabilitation of Kayal Bridge

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board accorded in-principle approval of the revised Engineer’s Estimate and allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs. 408.007 million from Emergency Maintenance Head of AMP 2022-23 for the rehabilitation of damaged components of Kayal Bridge at Km 266 on N-35 as Operational Emergency by M/s FWO.

Official documents available with ProPakistani reveal that the Board also directed to continue the work being an Operational Emergency. However, suggestions of M/s NESPAK may be incorporated in the design, accordingly.

The NHA Executive Board also recommended the construction of

Abdul Khel – Dhakki – Kallurkot (Length:45 km) at a cost of Rs. 14,257.294 million for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/ECNEC.

According to the documents, the NHA Executive Board approved Addendum No. 01 of M/s. ACE, for Construction Supervision of Replacement of Temporary old Bridges with Permanent Bridges on Gilgit–Skardu Road (S–1), amounting to Rs. 13,153,639/- (Rupees thirteen million, one hundred fifty-three thousand, six hundred & thirty-nine only) with revised consultancy contract cost of Rs. 37,214,949 having an overall increase of 54.67 percent and EOT of 334 days up to September 30, 2018. The Board also allowed payment of the amount from the RMA Account.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of a Contract for Consultancy Services for “Design Review and Construction

Supervision of Rehabilitation and Improvement of National Highway

N-5 Section” to M/s PEAS Consulting (Pvt.) Ltd. in JV with M/s Finite Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd., M/s Exponent Engineers, and in Association with M/s Actrow Consultant (Sub-Consultant), the most advantageous Consultant (JV) in the Combined (Technical + Financial) evaluation at evaluated consultancy cost of Rs. 9,437,472/- (for Phase-I).

The evaluated consultancy cost for Phase-I includes Salary Cost, Direct Non-Salary Cost, and all applicable taxes including GST at the rate of 13 percent, and the evaluated consultancy cost of US Dollar 422,250/- (for Phase-II) which includes Salary Cost, Direct Non-Salary Cost and all applicable taxes including GST at the rate of 13 percent.