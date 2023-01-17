Paklaunch All Geared up for UnConference 2023 This Month

Paklaunch – an exclusive community of talented Pakistani professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors – will host the Paklaunch UnConference on 25-26 January 2023, where the top 50 startups from Pakistan, several major family offices/conglomerates, and Pakistan-based VCs will meet the most active emerging market tech investors.

This is Paklaunch’s second Unconference, following the Silicon Valley event in June 2022, at which 52 Pakistani startup founders flew to Silicon Valley and met with 95 investors. UnConference’22 resulted in the confirmation of 19 investment deals. “Paklaunch’s goal is to do better in Dubai,” said the official press release.

“This is not a typical tech event and the goal over two days is to facilitate friendships and to help build bonds,” it added.

ALSO READ Abu Dhabi Scholarships Announced With 30 New Majors

Paklaunch members include unicorn founders, global investors, and professionals from some of the top firms. In the last 30 months, they have held 300+ events, and numerous trainings, assisted 80+ startups in raising over $80 million and hosted three large tech conferences.

All attendees are expected to participate in discussions and not spend a lot of time listening to lectures or presentations during the conference.

ALSO READ Etihad Airways Will Now Fly to Two New European Destinations

Paklaunch has grown from seven original members to a thriving global community of 300,000+ distinguished Pakistanis. , The widely known WhatsApp group was founded on April 29, 2020, in Silicon Valley by Aly Fahd to explore investment opportunities in Pakistani startups and mentor Pakistani founders.