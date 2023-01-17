Abu Dhabi Scholarships Announced With 30 New Majors

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced Abu Dhabi Scholarships for this year that are aimed at offering different avenues of higher education to exceptional Emirati students by giving them a chance to study at the world’s leading universities.

ADEK has also introduced 30 new majors in the scholarship program, including medicine, entrepreneurship and innovation, landscape architecture, UX design, web design, fashion design, music and performing arts, computer game production, culinary arts, journalism, etc. In total, ADEK is offering scholarships in around 82 disciplines, including both, elite and creative majors.

Here is all you need to know about Abu Dhabi Scholarships:

Eligibility Criteria

Elite Majors

Grade 12/Year 13 students with a 90% or more average in Term 1.

85% or more final average in Grade 11/Year 12.

Creative Majors

Grade 12/Year 13 with an 85% or more average.

A portfolio and 2 letters of recommendation.

General Criteria

6 IELTS score or 60 TOEFL iBT

Unconditional admission offer to one of ADEK’s approved top 150 universities worldwide.

Current university students aged 24 and below and specializing in one of the approved majors at ADEK’s top 150 universities.

Must have a minimum GPA of 3 or equivalent.

Must have completed at least 30 credit hours at university at the time of application.

Fast Track Scholarship Criteria

Students accepted by ADEK’s approved 20 universities are eligible for fast-track scholarships, bypassing eligibility criteria and getting shortlisted immediately.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit https://sds.adek.gov.ae/ and submit their applications.

Deadline

The last date to apply for scholarships is 31 March 2023.

Benefits