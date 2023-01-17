PCB Resolves Payment Issues of All Players Who Took Part in PJL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has resolved payment issues of players who competed in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

The member of the newly appointed PCB management committee, Shakil Shaikh, announced on Twitter that all payments to players have been cleared.

“Ramiz’s messy financial backlog of Pakistan Junior League is cleared. PCB Chairman has made payments to all foreign, local players and mentors,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, it was reported that PCB has yet to resolve payment issues faced by players.

The report added that the event was held in October of last year, and only foreign cricketers had been paid seventy percent while local players were still waiting.

Local players were supposed to be paid before the conclusion of the PJL, but they were still waiting even though the event ended on October 21st.

It further added that the former PCB chief, Ramiz Raja, delayed payments of domestic cricketers due to the PJL, but its players were also not paid.

It was reported the cricket board also failed to pay domestic coaches, who worked with various franchises during the Pakistan Junior League.

Due to the additional burden on the cricket authority, the management recently decided to scrap Ramiz Raja’s dream project, PJL.