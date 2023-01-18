Engro Fertilizer to Resume Limited Operations At Port Qasim Plant Tomorrow

Jan 18, 2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited (PSX: EFERT) has decided to resume limited operations at its Port Qasim plant tomorrow.

In a stock filing, the fertilizer manufacturer said it will resume limited operations from January 19th, 2023 to January 26th (both days inclusive) to meet the projected demand for one of the grades manufactured at the Port Qasim plant.

“Thereafter, the Plant is expected to be shut down from January 27th, 2023, till February 28th, 2023 (both days inclusive) to more efficiently manage its inventory and production,” the filing stated.

EFERT first closed the Port Qasim plant back in November 2022. The plant is responsible for producing specialty fertilizers and has an annual capacity of 150KT.

The company’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 77.72, up 2.33 percent or Rs. 1.77 on Wednesday.

