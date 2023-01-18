Nida Dar Achieves Career-Best ODI Ranking

Experienced Pakistani all-rounder, Nida Dar, achieved her career-best ranking after she moved to the top 10 on the ICC Women’s ODI all-rounder rankings.

As per the updated ranking, Nida jumped to ninth place in the all-rounder rankings after scoring a half-century in the first ODI against Australia.

The 36-year-old cricketer, who also scored 24 in the second ODI, also jumped four places to clinch the 35th spot in the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that Dar’s efforts did not save her side from defeat, but now she is the only Pakistani in the top ten.

Hayley Matthews, West Indian all-rounder, currently leads the all-rounder rankings with 373 points, while Natalie Sciver of England is second with 371 points.

PoS Players Team Rating 1 Hayley Matthews West Indies 373 2 Natalie Sciver England 371 3 Ellyse Perry Australia 367 4 Marizanne Kapp South Africa 349 5 Amelia Kerr New Zealand 336 6 Deepti Sharma India 322 7 Ashleigh Gardner Australia 276 8 Jess Jonassen Australia 247 9 Nida Dar Pakistan 225 10 Jhulan Goswami India 214

It is worth noting that Nida has represented Pakistan in 98 ODI matches, taking 89 wickets with the ball and scoring 1,506 runs at an average of 18.82.

The right-hander has also played 124 T20I matches for Pakistan taking 118 wickets at an economy rate of 5.40 and scoring 1,603 runs at an average of 18.42.