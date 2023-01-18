Shaheen Shah Afridi Finally Gets Back to Full Fitness

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has announced that he has finished his rehabilitation period and is now fully prepared to make his comeback.

While speaking to the media during the training session, the left-arm pacer said that he has the same energy as before he got injured in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Misbah Slams PCB’s Policy on Hiring Only Foreign Coaches

I am running and bowling like before, so I think I have completed all the requirements and now I am ready to play all the way. I will be in action in PSL.

The 22-year-old added that it was a difficult time to stay out of the team and that he felt he wouldn’t be able to do anything else to recover from his injury.

“Even in the final match of T20 World Cup 2022, if I had run the way I am running now, the result would have been different,” Shaheen added.

Earlier, it was reported that the left-arm pacer will travel to Dhaka for the final two matches, just days before the start of the eighth edition of PSL.

Later, the left-arm pacer withdrew from the tournament to complete his rehabilitation period in Lahore to fully recover before the Pakistan Super League.

It is worth noting that Shaheen missed an important T20I season last year after suffering a knee injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

However, the left-arm pacer returned to the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 but aggravated his previous injury in the final against England.