Misbah Slams PCB’s Policy on Hiring Only Foreign Coaches

Former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should prefer a local coach over a foreign for the national cricket team.

Speaking to the media, Misbah-ul-Haq stated that the management committee should assess the ability of a coach before entrusting him with the job.

When asked if he is prepared for the role, Misbah stated that he would only consider becoming a coach after carefully analyzing the circumstances.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coaching department and selection committee for the national team have become a headache for PCB management.

Earlier, it was reported that the management contacted former Pakistani cricketers, Shoaib Akhtar and Kamran Akmal, to check their availability for the Chief Selector position. Another report, however, said that Akhtar was contacted for the role of bowling consultant.

The newly appointed PCB management committee has also failed to convince former Zimbabwe captain, Andy Flower, for the role of the national team’s head coach.

The management committee has been in talks with Mickey Arthur, Andy Flower, and Tom Moody since taking charge, but has received no positive response.

Earlier this month, it was reported that former head coach, Mickey Arthur, was likely to join the squad before PSL 8 but later he refused to take responsibility.

It has now been confirmed that PCB has not received a positive signal from Tom Moody and also received a ‘not interested’ message from Andy Flower.