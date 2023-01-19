A Recipe for Disaster: Sewage-Grown Vegetables Reach Multan

Farmers in Multan are growing vegetables in sewage water along the canals, which is causing residents to contract various diseases.

The reason farmers are using sewage water is that they can’t afford the high cost of electricity. This has resulted in the growth of vegetables that are not only unhealthy but also have a bad smell, making it difficult to sell them.

Despite the danger to public health, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other local authorities are not taking action. They are not taking the issue seriously, leaving residents in a difficult situation.

Residents living near the canals not only have to worry about getting sick from the vegetables, but also have to put up with the smell of the sewage water. They have urged WASA and local authorities to take action to protect their health and well-being.

Eating vegetables grown in sewage water can be dangerous as they contain harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites. These microorganisms can cause illnesses such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting.

The vegetables can also contain high levels of heavy metals such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and other toxins which can cause long-term effects such as neurological damage, cancer, and other chronic diseases.