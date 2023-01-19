AIM Karachi Holds Aviation Exhibition Showing Off Various Aircraft Models

Karachi’s Aviation Institute of Management (AIM) recently held a unique exhibition featuring models of various aircraft including the C-130, PC-3 Orion, Mirage 3, F-86 Saber, F-104 Star Fighter, and T-37 Trainer.

These models were on display to attract attention and create awareness about basic aviation. Along with the exhibition, the institute also introduced a three-month short course to educate individuals about the aviation industry.

On this occasion, President International Plastic Modellers’ Society (IPMS) Pakistan, Syed Musarrat, said that AIM is working towards developing professional manpower for the aviation industry in Pakistan, from secondary school to higher education levels.

He added that the exhibition aims not only to bring future architects closer to aviation but also to improve the country’s economic conditions.

AIM’s CEO, Wali Mughni, stated that the participants of the three-month course will have the opportunity to experience virtual flying, paragliding, and flying simulators for fun and interactive learning.

The students who participated in the exhibition stated that they gained knowledge about different aircraft. They stated that if they become pilots in the future, they will already know what aircraft is in front of them.