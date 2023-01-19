Rich Are Importing Ferraris and BMWs While Car and Phone Imports for All Pakistan Are Banned

Import restrictions — which were imposed to stifle the outflow of foreign exchange reserves — have ravaged several industries in Pakistan including the auto sector. However, it seems that the elite class of Pakistan is exempted from these restrictions.

Owner and CEO of WCCFTech, Abdullah Saad, recently tweeted a few images that show the list of high-end cars imported from May (when the restrictions took effect) till December 2022.

Given Pak's precarious economic condition, these purchases / LCs are absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/MmYxV5zXu9 — Abdullah Saad (@kursed) January 18, 2023

Saad’s tweets highlight that these cars have already reached Pakistani shores. Some are awaiting clearance while others have already been cleared.

Like several analysts, Saad expressed his dismay over the situation, as the restriction evidently doesn’t apply to the rich. The people also voiced their anger and disgust over this information.

As a Coup de grâce.. we even have a couple of Ferraris land in Pak in this time period. A SF90… too… pic.twitter.com/WmPQwf5cqm — Abdullah Saad (@kursed) January 19, 2023

In a long string of tweets, the final one shows that the imported vehicles also include two Ferrari models, each costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. Interestingly, Saad is still posting the remainder of the list.

When asked about the source, Saad replied that the Government of Pakistan itself published this information. Note that this info is publicly available on http://paktradeinfo.com/ although you’ll need to sign in to access the full lists.

Given that Pakistan’s economy is struggling to make ends meet, it is tragic to see the country’s foreign exchange wasted away on needless luxuries.