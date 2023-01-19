IHG Hotels & Resorts to Open First Holiday Inn Hotel in Lahore

Leading hotel company IHG Hotels & Resorts has inked signed a deal with Pakistan-based real estate company Delta Centauri to build first ever Holiday Inn hotel in Lahore, according to Bahrian-based media house Trade Arabia.

The 220-room hotel will open in 2026 and is set to bring an internationally recognized brand to leisure and business visitors visiting Pakistan in the years to come.

When built, the 220-room hotel will be close to upscale commercial and residential districts frequented by both leisure and business travellers. The hotel will be located next to DHA Lahore and also be in an ideal location for travellers transitioning to local destinations, as it is only a 10-minute drive from the airport (as reported).

The Managing Director of IHG (India, Middle East & Africa) said on the occasion, “Pakistan is a beautiful country rich in culture, food and myriad historic and scenic sites that makes it an appealing choice for travellers. In addition to offering a cultural experience, Lahore is the economic hub of Pakistan and is frequented by business travellers as well. On opening, the new Holiday Inn hotel will be the perfect destination for guests with diverse needs to enjoy a world-class hospitality experience that the brand is known for”.

“This signing is also in line with our commitment to bring quality hospitality options to key markets in the region and we are pleased to bring our leading mainstream brand to Lahore, in line with market demands,” he added.

Draft features of the hotel will include a speciality restaurant, a café with additional dining options, a fitness centre, and a swimming pool. Furthermore, the hotel will provide branded retail options. Business travellers will have access to MICE facilities, which include two function rooms, two meeting rooms, a business centre, and one board room.

Joint Chairman Providential Group and Delta Centauri, Tariq Saadat, said, “Representing a globally well-known brand, powered by the strength of IHG, Holiday Inn Lahore Airport will offer guests the best-in-class international hospitality. The hotel will be a part of a larger development complex, which will include luxury apartments, designer offices and entertainment options such as shopping malls, sports arenas, restaurants, cinemas, indoor themes and more. The project is set to become Lahore’s most premium real estate development”.

He added, “This is the first of many hotels across segments that we plan to build in several cities across Pakistan and hope that the partnership between IHG and Delta Centauri Pvt Ltd would grow rapidly over the next few years”.

Also adding his remarks on the occasion, Joint Chairman Providential Group and Delta Centauri Mian Khurram said, “We are pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading hospitality companies to bring the Holiday Inn brand to Pakistan. Along with IHG, we are confident that we will be able to provide a comfortable, safe and relaxing stay to our guests in Lahore. We look forward in welcoming our local as well as international business and leisure travellers to experience Pakistan’s hospitality”.

Holiday Inn is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, with a presence in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1952, the Holiday Inn brand has helped millions of travellers discover new places and connect with one another through over 1,100 hotels worldwide.