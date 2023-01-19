Pakistan’s Textile Exports Down 7% in First Half of FY23

The country’s textile group exports declined by 7 percent in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $8.717 billion as compared to $9.381 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Thursday.

The data on exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 16.47 percent in December 2022 on a year-on-year basis and stood at $1.356 billion when compared to $1.623 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 4.56 percent negative growth compared to $1.420 billion in November 2022.

Cotton yarn exports registered 37.50 percent negative growth in July-December and stood at $381.546 million compared to $610.427 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 49.92 percent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, they registered 24.41 percent growth.

Overall Exports

The country’s overall exports during July- December FY23 stood at $14.258 billion (provisional) against $15.125 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 5.73 percent.

The exports in December 2022 stood at $2,313 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.391 billion in November 2022 showing a decrease of 3.26 percent and 16.32 percent as compared to $2.764 billion in December 2021.

The main commodities of exports during December 2022 were Knitwear (Rs. 79,492 million), Readymade garments (Rs. 71,729 million), Bed wear (Rs. 46,846 million), Cotton Cloth (Rs. 36,563 million), Rice Others (Rs.28,623 million), Towels (Rs.18,472 million), Madeup articles (Excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs.16,019 million), Cotton Yarn (Rs.11,991 million), Rice basmati (Rs.11,495 million) and Fruits (Rs.10,236 million).