Punjab IG Orders to Appoint At Least 1 Lady SHO Per District

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, has directed that at least one female SHO be appointed in each district within the next five days.

The IG ordered the Additional IG of Training to oversee the recruitment of female SHOs in all of the province’s districts and to deliver a report promptly.

IG Khan further noted that the recruitment of women officers at help desks in all districts should be ensured so that policewomen can assist female citizens by actively playing their role and offering all possible support.

The Punjab IG has also urged CCPO Lahore to use all available resources to improve the atmosphere and facilities at the Ladies Police Hostel in the Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines. He instructed that women police officers in all the province’s districts attend brief refresher courses on a regular basis in order to improve their effectiveness.

He stressed that it is essential to encourage hard-working lady police officers.

In this regard, the IG recommended women employees with outstanding service be considered for commendation certificates and rewards.

He delivered the aforementioned directions while chairing a high-level meeting at Safe City Authorities’ Head Office at Qurban Lines. The meeting covered the Women Police Conference’s future agenda as well as professional challenges affecting female police officers.