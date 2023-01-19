Shahid Afridi to Organize Charity Match for Flood-Hit Dadu

Former cricketer, Shahid Khan Afridi, has decided to organize a charity match for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people in Dadu District, Sindh.

The development came after the former captain paid a visit to the flood-affected district to assess the work and efforts of the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).

On his visit, the head of the foundation also met with the Deputy Commissioner, Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, at the Deputy Commissioner’s House.

According to the details, the charity match will be played at Dadu Municipal Stadium where renowned cricketers and other dignitaries will participate.

While taking to his Twitter account, Shahid Afridi wrote, “After a constructive visit to Balochistan, have just reached Dadu, Sindh.”

Afridi also thanked IDRF, a nonprofit organization in Canada, for supporting the Shahid Afridi Foundation in providing relief to the flood affectees.

After a constructive visit to Balochistan, have just reached Dadu, Sindh. I'm grateful to @IDRFCanada who have helped @SAFoundationN in rehabilitating & providing relief to the flood affectees. I'm also thankful to MP @salmazahid15, who has graced our initiatives with her support pic.twitter.com/RyxREfj0K6 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 18, 2023

Shahid Afridi visited Balochistan earlier this week, where he laid the foundation stone for a cricket academy in Quetta in collaboration with the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Afridi has agreed to play his role in the rehabilitation of flood victims alongside the district administration and the Pakistan Army.