Govt Determined to Introduce Reforms to Achieve Economic Stability: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the inaugural meeting of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) at FBR today.

The minister highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country. He said that the government is determined to introduce reforms in various sectors to achieve economic stability and growth.

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the inaugural meeting of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Comm:& emphasized members to put their best efforts in recommending tax reforms for enhancement, broadening of tax base,tax payer facilitation & ease of doing business . pic.twitter.com/yysCh2HOhi — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) January 20, 2023

He highlighted the importance of the RRMC in identifying issues and difficulties in the existing taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and taxpayer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The minister emphasized to the members to put their best efforts into the fast-track activity of the commission in introducing tax reforms.

Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousuf Tola expressed his gratitude to the minister for taking a keen interest in notifying the commission, including all stakeholders, and detailed ToRs for comprehensive reforms.

SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr. Veqar Ahmed, Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour, Ardsher Saleem Tariq and Tauqeer Ahmed attended the meeting in person while Pakistan Tax Bar Association President Rana Munir Hussain, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Patel, Abdul Qadir Memon, and Ziad Bashir virtually attended the meeting through Zoom.