BB Energy Interested in Supplying Petroleum Products, LNG to Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 19, 2023 | 10:12 pm

BB Energy, one of the world’s leading independent energy trading companies, has expressed interest to supply affordable petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of BB Energy headed by its Group CEO Mohamed Bassatne at the Finance Division on Thursday.

Bassatne apprised the finance minister about their current investment in the energy sector and expressed interest to develop a strategic business relationship to supply affordable petroleum products and LNG.

The minister said that the present government inherited a weak economic legacy but is focusing on fixing things in the right direction and is introducing reforms in all sectors to achieve economic.

He appreciated BB Energy for showing interest in expanding its business activities and investment in Pakistan’s energy sector to boost its energy supply line. He assured that government will provide all kinds of support required by the company to expand its business and investment in the country.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

