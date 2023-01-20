Indian Federation’s President Asked to Resign for Harassing Female Wrestlers

The Ministry of Sports has taken serious note of the ongoing protest by female wrestlers against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India.

As per the details, the Ministry has given the President of the Wrestling Federation, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a 24-hour deadline to resign from the post.

Earlier this week, some well-known female wrestlers claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed them at national camps in Lucknow.

Wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya staged a protest against the president at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Protesters demanded Brij Bushan and all coaching staff resign immediately and urged the government to dissolve the national wrestling body.

They also stated that the protest had nothing to do with politics and that they have taken to the streets to save wrestling from corrupt and abusive administrators.

The Sports Ministry demanded an explanation from the WFI the following day regarding the allegations leveled against the federation and its president.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has refused to resign from the post, saying, “If the sexual harassment charges against me are proven I am ready to be hanged.”