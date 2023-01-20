Court Summons Top Education Officials Over Errors in Textbooks

By Asma Sajid | Published Jan 20, 2023 | 11:05 am

According to reports, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought the Secretary of Education and Chairman of the Federal Education Board in an individual account on a petition about textbook mistakes.

On Thursday, IHC Chief Justice, Amir Farooq, heard a petition from a female citizen. The woman’s lawyer asked that the curriculum be monitored and that the Standard of Education Act is followed.

ALSO READ

The court expressed displeasure at the lawyers for both sides, including that of the Federal Board, for failing to respond to the court’s questions about the parties responsible for developing the curriculum. Justice Farooq summoned the educational authorities to question them about the same.

After calling the Secretary of Education and the Chairman of the Federal Board, the court delayed the hearing for two weeks.

In related news, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), which is intended to oversee the operations of Islamabad’s private schools, has essentially collapsed.

ALSO READ

The authority currently lacks a chairperson and members, and its operations are overseen by a deputy secretary and a deputy director. The position of authority chairperson has been vacant since Zia Batool’s term ended in October of last year.

lens

From Trauma to Triumph: Pamela Anderson’s Life Story is a Lesson for Us All
Read more in lens

proproperty

Peshawar Authorities Take Action Against Encroachers in Karkhano Market
Read more in proproperty
close
>