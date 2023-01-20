LHC Orders Heavy Fines on Shopkeepers Violating 10 PM Market Closure Orders

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to impose fines of Rs. 200,000 on shops operating past 10 PM and instructed action to be taken against illegal parking.

During the hearing of a case related to smog prevention, the Secretary General of the Lahore Supermarkets Association, Muhammad Imran Saleem, expressed support for the 10 PM market closing time and requested for it to be permanent.

The court acknowledged that the closing of markets at 10 PM brings peace to society and that a change in lifestyle is necessary for improved health.

The court also addressed the issue of one-dish in weddings and instructed the CCPO Lahore and other officials to implement the orders promptly.

The petitioner, Azhar Siddique Advocate, brought attention to the use of carbon in industries in the Mahmood Boti area of Lahore and the court instructed for action to be taken against illegal parking in the city, with an implementation report to be presented at the next hearing.