Pakistan Finishes Second in Saudi Arabia 4-Nation Women’s Football Cup

Pakistan women’s football team finished second in the Saudi Arabia 4-nation football tournament after an exciting 1-1 draw against the home side in the final match of the competition.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Youngest Tennis Star Haniya Minhas Becomes Adidas Brand Ambassador

The Women in Green started the tournament with a last-minute thrilling win against Comoros before losing their next match against Mauritius by 2-1. Pakistan, despite a fantastic second-half performance, was unable to get past Saudi Arabia as the match ended in a draw.

The 1-1 draw was enough for Saudi Arabia to win the tournament as they ended the tournament undefeated. Saudi had earlier registered victories against Mauritius and Comoros.

Saudi Arabia started the match on the right note as they tested the Pakistani defense early on in the first half. Saudi scored the opening goal of the match in the 28th minute courtesy AlBandari Mubarak as they took their lead into the half time.

Pakistan struck back in the second half courtesy of a wonder goal by captain Maria Khan in the 65th minute.

Check out Maria’s world-class free kick:

World's greatest sporting family and its legacy lives on! Hashim Khan would be so proud. 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰pic.twitter.com/xith8VJybN — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) January 19, 2023

ALSO READ Pakistan Qualifies for Next Round of U19 Women’s World Cup 2023

From then on, Pakistan took the charge and threatened the Saudi Arabian defense and almost snatched a victory at the last minute of the game as yet another freekick caused confusion in the box. Unfortunately, the ball sailed over the goal as the referee blew the final whistle.

Celebrations broke out in the Saudi camp as they lifted the title while Pakistan held their head high with a marvelous performance throughout the competition.