Pakistan, India Likely to Play T20 World Cup 2024 Match in USA

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is expected to take place in the United States of America (USA).

The neighboring countries will once again meet in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup World, which will be held in the West Indies and America.

In this regard, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun planning for the clash, which is always a source of huge excitement in the cricketing world.

As per media reports, ICC has shortlisted three cities in the country that can be used as the venue for the high-octane encounter between the arch-rivals.

It is reported that the three shortlisted cities include the state of Florida, Los Angeles, and Oakland, but the match is likely to be held in Florida.

Officials from ICC visited the US last year in December to inspect the facilities in various cities and have shortlisted as many as three cities.

In a meeting with USA Cricket President, Atul Rai, he confirmed that the majority of Pakistanis and Indians live in the US and have a lot of fan support.

India and Pakistan met three times in the shortest format last year, with the former winning two and the latter winning one game in the Asia Cup 2022.