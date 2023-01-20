Social Media in Fits Over Iftikhar Ahmed’s Ifti Mania Profile Picture

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed is a hot topic in the cricketing fraternity after his sensational display in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Iftikhar was magnificent as he struck a 45-ball century, which included nine huge sixes, for Fortune Barishal in their match against Rangpur Riders.

While Iftikhar was rewarded with the player of the match award and was lauded for his marvelous century, his exploits off the pitch also earned him the plaudits.

After his match-winning knock, Iftikhar decided to change his profile pictures on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

The hilarious artwork includes Iftikhar wearing shades, with the caption ‘Ifti Mania’. The hilarious, yet brilliant image, was created by renowned social media user, Abdul Ahad Jawaid, who rose to prominence for his Twitter page dedicated to Bollywood actor, Bobby Deol, ‘Bobbywood’.

Check out Iftikhar’s new profile picture:

Iftikhar’s post went viral on Twitter as it garnered almost 21,000 likes and 1,000 retweets. The social media users appreciated the artwork and hailed Iftikhar’s performance in the BPL.

Check out some of the reactions:

Iftikhar has been in a rich vein of form in the BPL. He has scored 200 runs at an average of 100.00 and a strike rate of 186.91 in five innings he has played in the tournament so far. He is also the leading six-hitter in the tournament with 16 sixes so far.