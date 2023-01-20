Video of Michael Clark Getting Slapped by Girlfriend for Cheating Goes Viral

Former Australian captain, Michael Clarke, found himself in controversy after an alleged video of him with his girlfriend went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Michael Clarke can be seen engaged in a verbal spat with his girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough, in a public park.

A shirtless Clarke is also seen being screamed at and later slapped by his girlfriend for accusing him of cheating on her with his ex Pip Edwards.

“I’m wrong? I’m f*ing wrong! You are a f*ing lair. I can see everything. You called her,” Jade Yarbrough said to Michael Clarke.

On the other hand, the former Australian captain can be heard trying to convince Yarbrough that he didn’t cheat and says, “Baby you’re wrong, you’re wrong.”

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Opposes Shan Masood as Vice Captain of ODI Team

Meanwhile, it was reported that the incident happened on January 10, but the video footage was leaked a few days ago and has since gone viral on social media.

It was also confirmed that since the incident, Jade Yarbrough and the 2015 World Cup-winning captain have not been spotted together again.

In an official statement, Queensland police said they have launched an independent investigation into the matter and will soon reach a conclusion.