You Can Now Sail an Electric Catamaran in UAE’s Palm Jumeirah for Just Dh100

Tourists can experience the serene winter weather of the UAE by taking a relaxing sea trip on an electric catamaran across Palm Jumeirah.

Sailing along the coastline of Palm Jumeirah provides a breathtaking experience, with its picturesque views of the white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and iconic architecture.

Tourists can rent a catamaran from Costa Azzura at the beach near the east side of The Pointe. Once booked, they will be provided with life jackets and given all necessary instructions.

The cost for a 15-minute trip for two people is Dh200 and Dh350 for 30 minutes. If a person chooses to take the trip alone, the prices are Dh100 for 15 minutes and Dh175 for 30 minutes. The operating hours are from 9 AM to 11 PM.

The two-seat electric catamaran boasts a luxurious wooden finish, sleek minimalist interiors, and a canopy cover. No previous sailing experience is needed as the catamaran is easy to operate.

It is as simple to operate as a PlayStation. There is a joystick located between the seats to go forward, backward, left, and right. Though it may take a few minutes to get used to maneuvering the joystick and understanding the catamaran’s speed relative to the wind.